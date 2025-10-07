Gold futures rise above $4,000 per ounce for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Gold futures rose above $4,000 per ounce for the first time as investors continue to seek a safe haven for their money with the U.S. government essentially shut down.

As of 9:10 a.m. ET, gold futures traded at $4,003 in New York. The going price for New York spot gold rose to $3,960.60 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals.