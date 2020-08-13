Breaking News

Butler County avoided the most serious coronavirus level, but officials urge precautions

X

Global shares slip ahead of weekly US jobs data

The New York Stock Exchange is shown, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday after investors were encouraged to see European leaders come together to agree on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The New York Stock Exchange is shown, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday after investors were encouraged to see European leaders come together to agree on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Business | Updated 1 hour ago
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
Global shares are down ahead of a report that is expected to show that weekly layoffs in the U.S. remained stuck at a high level since the viral pandemic erupted five months ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks mostly fell on Thursday ahead of a weekly U.S. unemployment report that is expected to show that layoffs remained stuck at a high level since the viral pandemic erupted five months ago.

Jobless claims have been totaling about 16 million lately, with weekly numbers of people seeking unemployment checks growing to levels unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Though the rate of applications for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest point since March, it has exceeded 1 million for 20 straight weeks — well above the record high that predated the pandemic.

On Wall Street, futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were both down 0.1%. In Europe, France's CAC 40 shed 0.2% to 5,060, while Germany's DAX dipped 0.2% to 13,030. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1% to 6,216 after some stocks began trading post-dividend.

Hayaki Narita at Mizuho Bank in Singapore warned against excess optimism about the U.S. economy, despite moderating numbers of new coronavirus cases and progress toward development of a vaccine that might help restore normality in a world encumbered by quarantine restrictions and fear of contagion.

“Encouraging signs of U.S. COVID curve flattening alongside vaccine hopes are reason for cautious optimism, not unbridled exuberance,” he said.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to finish at 23,249.61. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,437.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, slipping less than 0.1% to 25,224.93, while the Shanghai Composite index gained less than 2 points, to 3,320.73.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 6,091.00, despite better than expected unemployment data for July. The number of jobs added was more than forecast and the unemployment rate was 7.5%.

“So while this employment report is a broadly positive piece of economic data, the Australian labor market is still under severe stress following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are adding to uncertainties, with officials from both sides due to hold a virtual meeting Friday to discuss progress on a deal reached in January that brought a truce in a tariff war.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 2 cents to $42.65 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.06 to $42.67 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude oil fell 10 cents to $45.33 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 106.97 Japanese yen from 106.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.1837 from $1.1764.

A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader watches computer monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader watches computer monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.