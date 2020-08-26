Global shares retreat as investors await Fed chair's speech

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished at 23,290.86, down less than 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 6,116.40. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1% to 2,369.32. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed edging up less than 0.1% to 25,491.79, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.3% to 3,329.74.

Market players are watching for Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday. He is expected to discuss next steps for monetary policy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank has slashed short-term rates to nearly zero and is buying all kinds of bonds, which helps drive some investors into the stock market, pushing up share prices.

Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 5 cents to $43.30 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 73 cents to $43.35 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 6 cents to $45.92 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 106.23 Japanese yen from 106.38 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.1812 from $1.1837.

A woman walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after a lackluster session on Wall Street following talks between the United States and China on the status of a deal meant to work as truce in their trade war.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

