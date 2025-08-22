Giants' Jaxson Dart clears concussion protocol after taking a hit in preseason game vs. Patriots

Dart was taken to the medical tent on the sideline and replaced by veteran Jameis Winston, who threw a touchdown pass on the next play. Dart exited the tent and went to the bench but did not return for the next offensive possession in the second quarter.

It was not clear if Dart's night was done because of injury, precaution or a coaching staff decision to limit the first-round pick's playing time. Game broadcasters said coach Brian Daboll expected Dart to only play a quarter.

Dart completed 6 of 12 pases for 81 yards, including a 50-yard gain to Gunner Olszewski and a TD toss to Greg Dulcich.

The 22-year-old former Mississippi star had played well enough in exhibition again and impressed in training camp to the point that it looked like the Giants were preparing Dart to be ready to play early this season if starter Russell Wilson faltered. Wilson and most of the first-team offense and defense did not play against the Patriots.

