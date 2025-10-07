Giants coach Brian Daboll shrugs off rookie QB Jaxson Dart's hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll brushed off the hamstring injury that had Jaxson Dart listed as a limited participant on the team’s practice report and expects the rookie quarterback to play Thursday night against reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Dart’s sore left hamstring was initially revealed when he made and won his first NFL start on Sept. 28. He only missed time that day while being evaluated for a concussion and played the entire game this past weekend at New Orleans.