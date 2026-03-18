Gerrit Cole pitches scoreless inning in first spring training appearance since Tommy John surgery

His first pitch, a 96.6 mph fastball to Braiden Ward, was bunted to the right side for a single as Cole slid toward the base trying to field it. Ward stole second, held as Kristian Campbell flied out and was caught stealing third by catcher Austin Wells.

Jason Delay lined a 1-2 fastball into left for a single, and Nathan Hickey grounded out on a first-pitch knuckle-curve.

Pitching with a slight beard — the Yankees relaxed their facial hair policy last year — Cole showed his altered windup, in which he puts his hands over his head.

A 35-year-old right-hander, Cole had Tommy John surgery on March 11 last year with Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

His last official outing was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30. The six-time All-Star pitched in two spring training games in 2025, the last on March 6.

Cole threw his first bullpen of spring training on Feb. 13 and faced hitters for the first time seven days later.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone projects Cole to make his season debut in late May or early June.

Cole’s 2024 season debut was delayed until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts for New York and was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

Cole is signed to a $324 million, nine-year contract through 2028. He has a 153-80 career record and 3.18 ERA over 317 starts with Pittsburgh (2013-17), Houston (2018-19) and the Yankees (starting in 2020).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb