Germany welcomes Israeli air force for first joint exercise

“I think all of us are feeling it right in the heart how deep the past is,” O. told The Associated Press. “But we're looking into the future and are happy for the opportunity of flying together.”

He added that the cooperation of the two air forces was a good thing for both countries.

Nowadays, Germany is one of Israel's staunchest supporters.

Still, most interactions between the two nations carry a deeper symbolic significance because of the horrors of the Holocaust, which ended 75 years ago when Germany surrendered in World War II.

The Israeli pilots arrived at the base in western Germany on Monday for two weeks of exercises. They are conducting training with the German air force for the first week, and also with planes from the Hungarian air force in the second week.

Their planes include a group of six F-16s, two Gulfstreams and two Boeing 707 tanker jets. A total of around 180 Israeli personnel are involved.

German Lieutenant colonel Samuel Mbassa wears a face mask with the flags of Israel and Germany at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

A German Eurofighter does an emergency landing after a flight together with F16 jets from Israels at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

German Lieutenant colonel Samuel Mbassa, right, stands with a pilot from Israel, left, in front of an Eurofighter at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

A technician from Israel sits in the cockpit of a F16 jet at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

A German Eurofighter jet is pictured at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

A German Eurofighter, right, parks beside a F16 jet from Israel, left, at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Journalists watch the take off of a German Eurofighter jet at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

German Lieutenant colonel Samuel Mbassa, left, talks with a pilot from Israel, right, at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.