Germany says Iran has yet to take necessary actions to stop the 'snapback' of UN sanctions

Iran had no immediate comment on the call.

The process, termed a “snapback” by the diplomats who negotiated it into Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, was designed to be veto-proof at the U.N. It will take effect at the end of September unless the U.N. Security Council agrees to stop it.

It will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalize any development of Iran’s ballistic missile program, among other measures, further squeezing the country’s reeling economy.

Using the “snapback mechanism” will likely heighten tensions between Iran and the West in a region still burning over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, particularly after Israel began its ground offensive targeting Gaza City.