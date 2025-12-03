Germany picked by UEFA to host 2029 Women's European Championship

Germany’s eight-city project for an expected 16-team, 31-game Women’s Euros beat Poland and a co-hosting bid by Denmark and Sweden.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said it was “heartbreaking” that any of the three bids should lose before he pulled Germany’s name out of the envelope to announce the winner.

A large German soccer federation delegation posed for team photos at UEFA headquarters then all pulled on white national-team jerseys with the number 29 on the front.

Switzerland set a tournament record attendance hosting Euro 2025 in July with total crowds of more than 650,000 at an average of 21,000 per game.

Germany expects to draw more than one million spectators to stadiums also in Cologne, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

A German-hosted Women’s Euros can aim to make a profit after UEFA budgeted to subsidize the Swiss-hosted tournament with 25 million euros ($29.1 million).

