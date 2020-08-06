Germany orders tests for all travelers from 'risk areas'

Last Saturday, the government started offering free tests for people returning to the country, a move that Spahn said likely contributed to the increase in recorded cases. The rate of travelers testing positive is up to twice as high as the average for tests in Germany, he said.

People entering from countries deemed high-risk — currently most of the world outside the Europe Union, as well as Luxembourg, parts of northern Spain and the Belgian city of Antwerp — are already required to quarantine for 14 days unless they can present a negative test result no more than two days old.

Spahn said that, starting Saturday, people arriving from those countries will also be required to take a test unless they bring a new test result with them.

“I am very well aware that this impinges on individual freedoms, but I believe that this is a justifiable intervention," Spahn said.

The minister dismissed arguments by some politicians that people who can afford a vacation should also have to pay for tests themselves.

He said many returnees from high-risk and other countries “have saved hard for this vacation, put a lot of money aside, don't have a lot in reserve — and nevertheless, I want to make it possible for them to get tested.”

Travelers who refuse tests could face fines of up to 25,000 euros ($29,600), but the exact amount is up to local authorities, Spahn said.

He suggested airline travelers from outside the EU should provide a recent test before they are allowed to board a plane to the 27-nation bloc, an idea that would need approval by all EU member states.

Germany’s COVID-19 response has been widely regarded as relatively successful. The Robert Koch Institute has recorded 9,175 deaths from over 213,000 confirmed cases -- a lower death rate than in many comparable countries.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn briefs the media about the developing of the coronavirus crisis test strategy in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber