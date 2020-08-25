German FM warns of 'abyss,' calls for Greek-Turkish talks

“The situation is very risky,” Maas warned. “Whoever moves closer and closer to the abyss can at some point fall down. That’s a development which we want to avoid.”

He added: “Nobody wants to solve this conflict militarily, which would be absolute insanity .. but the willingness for dialogue is there.”

In Athens earlier, Maas warned after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias that “any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster.”

“No one can have an interest in that, and certainly not in a military confrontation between NATO partners and neighbors,” Maas said.

The Turkish vessel Oruc Reis has for weeks been carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships. Greece, which says the ship is operating over the country's own continental shelf in an area where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits, sent warships to shadow the Turkish flotilla.

Turkey disputes Greece's claims, insisting that small Greek islands near the Turkish coast should not be taken into account when delineating maritime boundaries. Ankara accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean's resources.

Turkey is also prospecting for hydrocarbons in waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights.

On Tuesday, both Greece and Turkey signaled readiness for dialogue but blamed each other for the tensions.

“Turkey is ready to hold talks with everyone for the fair sharing (of resources),” Cavusoglu said. “Turkey has always supported dialogue with Greece and has been in favor of resolving problems through diplomacy, not conflict.”

“We are not the ones that increase tensions,” he said, blaming Greece for the breakup of previous efforts for a dialogue earlier this month.

Cavusoglu warned: “Greece must forego its spoiled acts. It should not allow itself to be egged on by other countries and put itself into risk... If you take wrongful steps ... we would do the necessary without any hesitation."

In Athens earlier, Dendias said Greece “has proved that it is and remains always ready for dialogue.”

However, he said, “there cannot be dialogue under threats, there cannot be dialogue under provocations and ultimately dialogue cannot be considered, not only for Greece but for any state, when its sovereign rights and sovereignty are being violated."

The Greek foreign minister accused Turkey of displaying “neo-Ottoman” ideology, referring to Ankara's perceived desire to revive the Ottoman Turkish empire that once ruled most of the east Mediterranean, including what is now Greece. He insisted Athens would protect its sovereign rights and interests against its much bigger and more heavily armed neighbor.

“As we speak, Turkey continues to act illegally, to escalate, to provoke,” Dendias said. “Instead of a de-escalation, we are witnessing new provocations. We are witnessing the attempt to implement expansionist aims against neighbors and allies.”

Germany’s Maas said he had traveled to Athens with two messages: “One message is that Germany and the whole European Union stand by Greece in firm solidarity,” he said. “The other -- equally important -- message is that what we now need absolutely and immediately are signals of de-escalation and a readiness for dialogue.”

Maas’s visit comes as Greece began a navy and air force exercise southeast of Crete. On Monday, Greek and U.S. military ships and aircraft also conducted joint drills south of Crete.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry tweeted that two Turkish frigates and an Italian destroyer also conducted training in the eastern Mediterranean Tuesday.

Adding to the tangle of overlapping drills, Cyprus’ Defense Ministry said warplanes and navy ships from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus would be holding air and sea military exercises off the island nation starting Wednesday.

France and Greece will deploy both aircraft and warships as part of the Aug. 26-28 drills, while Cyprus will activate its air defense system to test its capabilities.

Greece has demanded Turkey withdraw the Oruc Reis. Ankara has refused to back down and extended its notification about the research vessel’s operations to run through Aug. 27.

Athens then announced the military drills. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday night that “as of now, Greece will be the only one responsible for any negative development in the region,” and said the Greek exercise “endangers the coastal and navigational safety of all ships in the region.”

The escalating tension has raised concerns of conflict between the two regional rivals, which have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over prospecting rights in the Aegean Sea.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of the danger of an accident when so many military vessels are concentrated in a small area. Earlier this month, Athens said a Greek frigate and a Turkish frigate escorting the Oruc Reis collided. No injuries were reported on either side. Greek media reported the Turkish frigate had suffered minor damage above the waterline.

Derek Gatopoulos reported from Athens, Greece. Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin. Elena Becatoros in Athens and Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, contributed to this report.

In this photo provided by the Greek National Defense Ministry, warships take part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Greece began a military exercise involving its navy and air force in the Mediterranean southeast of Crete and south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, near an area where Turkey has sent research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to survey the seabed for gas and oil deposits. (Greek National Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

German foreign minister Heiko Maas, left, speaks during a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas will visit Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

German foreign minister Heiko Maas takes off his mask during a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas is visiting Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

German foreign minister Heiko Maas, left, arrives for a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas will visit Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a televised address following a weekly Cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Erdogan slammed Greece over the latest Navtex, accusing Athens of acting in an "unauthorized and spoiled manner" and of endangering navigational safety.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A view of a Greek Air Force F-16 aircraft after landing at Cyprus' Andreas Papandreou Air Base near southwestern coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Cyprus' Defense Ministry says warplanes and navy ships from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus are taking part in a three-day air and sea military exercise off the east Mediterranean island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

German foreign minister Heiko Maas adjusts his glasses during a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas will visit Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas attends a meeting with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas is visiting Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors that are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

German foreign minister Heiko Maas attends a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas visited Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

German foreign minister Heiko Maas arrives for a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas will visit Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas pose for photographers during their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Maas is heading to Greece and Turkey Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors that are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis