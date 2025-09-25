German defense minister says Russia is tracking two satellites used by the German military

Pistorius said Russia and China have the capability to engage in space warfare and already occupy strategic positions in space.

“They can jam, blind, manipulate, or kinetically disrupt satellites,” he said, adding that the German military has already been targeted by jamming attacks.

Pistorius said that, as he was speaking, “39 Chinese and Russian reconnaissance satellites are flying over us" — with their observations being transmitted in real-time.

“So be careful what you say,” he added.