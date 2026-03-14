George Russell of Mercedes wins Chinese GP sprint to continue his early-season dominance

Russell won the first race of the season in Australia last weekend, and he followed up taking the 19-lap sprint in China. The full Formula 1 race is Sunday, where Mercedes is also the favorite.

Russell and Hamilton swapped the lead several times on the first few laps, the two taking turns like a yo-yo leading the early race. But Russell began to pull away after the early laps with Hamilton fading.

The race was run under the safety car for several laps in the middle of the race with the safety car pulling off for the last three laps.

Russell and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli started from the pole in the sprint.

Lando Norris of McLaren started on the second row alongside Hamilton of Ferrari, who won this sprint race a year ago. It was Hamilton's only victory in any race since he joined Ferrari at the start of last season.

Formula 1 has made massive engine and chassis changes for this season — the most radical in a decade — that feature a 50-50 split between internal combustion and electric power.

Drivers have struggled to handle the cars when electric power kicks in and the need to trade off between using power and conserving it.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing