George, Leonard lead Clippers past Nuggets for No. 2 seed

Williams was the third Clipper with 20-plus points, finishing with 23.

Jerami Grant, who missed Denver's last game due to injury, led the Nuggets with 25 points. It was the third time in the past four games Grant, who came in averaging less than 12 points a game, went for 20 or more points.

Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points and 13 assists, but sat much of the fourth quarter as coach Mike Malone chose to rest many of his top line players down the stretch.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Denver coach Mike Malone ended his afternoon media session with a shoutout to another Mile High City team looking to make its playoff mark, saying “Go Avs” as he left. The Colorado Avalanche beat Arizona in Game 1 of their NHL playoff series Wednesday. ... Starters Will Barton III and Gary Harris, both starters, continued their absences. Barton has right knee soreness and Harris right hip muscle strain.

Clippers: Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell have both returned to the NBA's bubble, although neither could play as yet. Beverley is dealing with a left calf strain. ... Ivica Zubac had 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play Toronto on Friday.

Clippers: Play Oklahoma City on Friday.

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots while defended by Denver Nuggets players Nikola Jokic (15), Torrey Craig (3) and Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement