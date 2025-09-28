Gauff through to third round of China Open with tough win over Leylah Fernandez

Gauff will next face No. 16 Belinda Bencic or Australian Priscilla Hon in the WTA 1000-series tournament.

In earlier matches Sunday, Eva Lys beat No. 10 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and American McCartney Kessler was leading Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 7-5, 3-0 when the Czech player retired from the match.

The tournament is being held concurrently with an ATP 500 men’s tournament.

A day after becoming the latest tennis star to make an apology to Chinese fans, Lorenzo Musetti had a less eventful straight sets victory over tour veteran Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3 in a second round match.

Earlier, Learner Tien beat Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with ninth-ranked Musetti in the quarterfinals.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev plays Corentin Moutet of France in a night match later Sunday.

