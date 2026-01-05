Gauff clarifies comments on American tennis fans just before a surprising loss at the United Cup

It gave Spain a 1-0 lead over the defending champion U.S. team in the Group A contest. But then Taylor Fritz saved a match point on the way to winning the men's singles match and Gauff combined with Christian Harrison in the mixed doubles to clinch victory for the Americans.

“I‘m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context,” Gauff said in the pre-match morning social media post, referring to the “worst” comment she made earlier at the tournament when comparing support for players from smaller countries with the kind of support American players receive on foreign soil.

“Those from smaller countries come with their colors and flags and it is clear on who they are supporting.” Gauff said in her post. “I was just speaking from my perspective. I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone, it was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries.”

The 21-year-old Gauff, a two-time major winner, said her initial comments were in response to a question at a news conference.

“I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs. mine that is all,” she said. "Nevertheless I am grateful for any support no matter how big or small it is.”

In a clip of the news conference posted on X, Gauff said: “I feel like we're definitely in the tennis department the worst when it comes to that.”

She added that at previous team events she'd noticed that players from other countries get more animated support from their fans than the American tennis players do, but attributed that to the U.S. sports fans having so many successful teams and athletes to support.

Guaff said there was always good support for the Americans from fans who travel to the Australian Open in Melbourne, “but I would like to see some more Americans if we make it to Sydney (United Cup finals) in Sydney than there were last year.”

Quarterfinals

The U.S. team is 2-0 after wins over Spain and Argentina and has clinched a spot in the quarterfinals.

It was close call against Spain. Fritz, struggling with knee pain, produced a 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over No. 38 Jaume Munar. He missed two match points on Munar’s serve in the 12th game of the third set and then saved one in the tiebreaker before sealing the win to level the contest.

Gauff and Harrison won the doubles 7-6 (5), 6-0 and finished the session signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans, including some waving the American flags.

At a later news conference Gauff was asked if the reaction to her comments on social media had put her off her game.

“No,” she said. “And I don’t think it was piling on. I was just trying to clarify what I meant. I wrote everything that I had to say on that."

Fritz supported Gauff, saying the reaction to his teammate's comments were an example of people wanting to “assume the absolute worst.”

“I was here and I know exactly what she meant," Fritz said. “And she said nothing wrong.”

