Gary Walters worked in the White House for 37 years. Here's what the chief usher saw

He served under Democratic and Republican presidents “and it had nothing to do with politics,” Walters said Monday as he discussed his new book, out Dec. 5, called “White House Memories 1970-2007: Recollections of the Longest-Serving Chief Usher.”

“We served the presidency,” he said.

Walters began his career as an officer in the Executive Protective Service with an assignment to help protect presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. He joined the Usher’s Office as an assistant in 1976 and, a decade later, was promoted to chief usher, serving Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Walters retired in 2007.

Here are a few of the stories Walters shared at Monday's event.

Making room for Marine One to land on 9/11

The White House had been getting ready for the annual Congressional Picnic the day of the Sept. 11 attacks. Staff were ordered to leave for their safety, but Walters and a half dozen others stayed behind.

The South Lawn was set up with more than 160 tables for the event. Walters said he knew President George W. Bush — who had been at an event in Sarasota, Florida — would want to return to the White House, but the tables blocked the usual landing pad for Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

So Walters and his remaining staff began to clear the lawn by hand, carrying some of the heavy tables to the perimeter to make room for Marine One to touch down.

“I just knew in my heart the president was going to talk” to the American people after the attack, Walters said. Bush later delivered a prime-time, televised address to the nation from the Oval Office.

As he and the staff worked, Walters said he heard the erroneous reports of an explosion at the State Department. Hearing a loud boom at another point, he looked toward the southwest and saw a plume of smoke and fire, from the plane that hit the Pentagon.

They were told yet another plane was in the air. Walters said he believed it was bound for the White House, but it instead crashed into a Pennsylvania field after the passengers fought the hijackers.

“To this day I believe those brave Americans that caused that plane to go down in a field in Shanksville saved my life," Walters said, describing “the most frightening day, obviously, that I'd ever spent at the White House.”

Teddy bears for the elder Bush's grandchildren

Maureen Reagan — one of President Reagan's daughters — gave out stuffed teddy bears at children's hospitals when she traveled abroad. When a shipment of bears didn't make it in time for one of her trips, Walters put it into storage.

Fast forward to Inauguration Day for President George H.W. Bush. The new president had his entire family with him at the White House that night, including his children and some very bored grandchildren.

Walters remembered the stuffed animals. He went to the warehouse where he had stored the late shipment, got some of the bears and put one on each grandchild's bed.

