Gary Mounfield, former Stone Roses bassist, has died at 63

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic lineup alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren during their 1989 self-titled classic debut album, which featured hits such as “I Wanna Be Adored,” “She Bangs The Drums” and “I Am The Resurrection.”

The album heralded a new sound in British music as the 1980s drew to a close, mixing classic rock rifts with dance music. Hailing from Manchester, the band augured in the “Madchester” sound that dominated the early 1990s and laid the foundations for the ensuing “Britpop” phenomenon with the likes of Blur, Oasis and Pulp.

He was also part of the band during the less well-received second album “Second Coming” in 1994.

After The Stone Roses breakup in 1996, citing musical differences, Mani joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album “Vanishing Point,” released a year later, where his bass playing was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single “Kowalski.” Mounfield would go on to record four more albums with the band.

Tributes from his peers were swift.

Tim Burgess, the lead singer of fellow indie band The Charlatans, posted a picture of himself with his arm around Mounfield.

“I shared this photo a week or so ago on Mani’s birthday — it never failed to bring a smile to my face — and that was exactly the same for the man himself," he said.

Mani also had a guest role in the 2022 movie “24 Hour Party People” and was in a supergroup called Freebass, alongside bass players Andy Rourke of The Smiths and Peter Hook of New Order.

He was due to embark on a speaking tour in September 2026, called “The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, And Me,” which was due to see him reflect on his life in rock ‘n’ roll.

Mounfield married his late wife Imelda after the two met during the 13-month recording of “Second Coming” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, and they had two sons together.