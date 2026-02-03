French prosecutors request 5-year ban on Marine Le Pen from holding office

In addition, they requested one year of house arrest with an electronic bracelet and a 100,000 euro fine ($118,000) against Le Pen.

The appeals court’s verdict is expected at a later date, possibly before summer.

During the trial that started last month, Le Pen acknowledged some people performed work for her party, then known as the National Front, while being paid as EU parliamentary aides, calling it “a mistake.”

One of the prosecutors, Thierry Ramonatxo, said Tuesday the alleged misappropriation of public funds represents “a very serious breach of probity” that gave the party “a concrete advantage in the form of substantial savings made at the expense of the European Parliament.”

“Some parliamentary assistants worked for the party but were paid by the European Parliament — that is the plain reality,” Ramonatxo said.

Stéphane Madoz-Blanchet, another prosecutor, denounced “a system" led by Le Pen. “The acts of misappropriation of public funds were deliberately and carefully concealed,” he said.

Madoz-Blanchet pointed to “public money siphoned off drop by drop until it formed a river.”

Le Pen listened in silence, occasionally shaking her head no at some of the allegations.

The appeal trial, involving Le Pen, 10 other defendants and the National Rally party as a legal entity, is scheduled to last until next week.

Prosecutors noted the “seriousness of the facts” and asked the appeals court, composed of a panel of three judges, to find party officials guilty, with a ban on elected office.

Speaking to journalists in the courtroom earlier Tuesday, Le Pen said: “I never expect a pleasant surprise when I set foot in a courtroom.”

“I’m not the one who decides. I don’t hold the cards,” she added.

Le Pen was seen as the potential front-runner to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 election until last year’s ruling, which sent shock waves through French politics.

Several scenarios are possible, from acquittal to another conviction that may bar her rom running in 2027. She also could face an even tougher punishment if convicted anew — up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros ($1.17 million).

If she becomes ineligible, she has designated her 30-year-old protégé, Jordan Bardella, as her successor in the presidential bid.