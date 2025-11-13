France qualifies for 2026 World Cup with 4-0 win against Ukraine

Two goals from star striker Kylian Mbappé helped send two-time champion France to the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 home win against Ukraine on Thursday.
Midfielder Michael Olise and substitute forward Hugo Ekitiké added the other goals in a dominant second half from France, the World Cup runner-up in 2022.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
In Other News
1
See photos of the brand new $27M Oxford ‘multimodal’ transportation...
2
Miami University expands high school nursing program to Warren County
3
Hamilton citizen, small business of the year nominations sought
4
Fenwick cheerleaders to perform during halftime of Citrus Bowl
5
7 Brew Coffee shop has plans to come to Hamilton