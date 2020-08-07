Fort Hood commander's transfer on hold amid investigations

He acknowledged that there have been other deaths and incidents of violence that could point to broader problems.

In addition to Guillen’s murder, the body of another Fort Hood soldier, Pvt. Mejhor Morta, was found last month by Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir near the base. In June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.

Once the independent panel's investigation is done, McCarthy said that if the panel's conclusions "point to leaders or individuals, in particular, of course we will take the appropriate accountability” measures.

The five members of the independent review panel are: Chris Swecker, a North Carolina lawyer and former FBI inspector; Jonathan Harmon, a lawyer and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Carrie Ricci, a lawyer for the Department of Agriculture and a retired Army officer; Queta Rodriguez, a former Marine who works with veterans' services; and Jack White, a lawyer and West Point graduate.

Brig. Gen. Matt Eichburg has been assigned to temporarily command the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss “until further notice,” according to Army Col. Cathy Wilkinson. Normally an Army division is headed by a two-star major general, but on rare occasions one-star brigadier generals can be put in command.