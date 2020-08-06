Former President Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book

The book will serve as a companion to an upcoming exhibition at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

"Both 'Out of Many, One" and the exhibition of the same name will include bold, principle-based solutions that comprehensively address the current debate on immigration," according to Crown. “At the heart of the recommendations is the belief that every year that passes without reforming the nation’s broken system means missed opportunities to ensure the future prosperity, vitality, and security of our country.”

Bush has become a dedicated portrait painter and best-selling author since leaving the White House. His memoir “Decision Points” has sold more than 3 million copies, and his other books include “41,” about his father, former President George H.W. Bush; and a collection of paintings of military veterans, “Portraits of Courage."

He will donate a portion of his “Out Of Many, One” proceeds to organizations that help immigrants resettle. Financial terms were otherwise not disclosed. Bush was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose other clients have included former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

The book will be released as a standard trade hardcover and in an autographed deluxe edition, listed for $250, that will be clothbound and contained within a slipcover.

FILE - Former President George W. Bush, appears during a discussion at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas on July 13, 2017. Bush will honor American immigrants in a book coming out in March. Bush’s “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” includes 43 portraits by the 43rd president. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

This book cover image released by Crown shows "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" by George W. Bush. Crown announced Thursday that the book will be published March 2. It includes 43 portraits by the 43rd president, four-color paintings of immigrants he has come to know over the years, along with biographical essays he wrote about each of them. (Crown via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited