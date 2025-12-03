Former NBA champion and Clemson player Elden Campbell dies at 57

The 6-foot-11 Campbell was born in Los Angeles and excelled at Morningside High before heading to Clemson. He was a first-team ACC selection in the 1989-90 season and finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,880 points.

Campbell helped the Tigers win the 1989-90 ACC regular-season title and reach the Sweet 16 before being selected in the first round of the 1990 NBA draft by his hometown Lakers.

He played nine seasons in Los Angeles, but didn't win a championship ring until later in his career with the Pistons — beating the Lakers in five games in 2004. Campbell played in 1,044 NBA games and amassed more than 10,000 points and 1,600 blocks while averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Campbell averaged 14.9 points per game with the Lakers playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996-97, but his best statistical season came in 1999-2000 with the Charlotte Hornets when he averaged 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Campbell also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Seattle Supersonics and New Jersey Nets before retiring in 2005.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.

