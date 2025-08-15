Former Nashville officer gets probation after alleged participation in adult video while on duty

Herman, 35, faces one year of supervised probation. The best interest plea means that a defendant pleads guilty while maintaining factual innocence of the crime.

Additionally, he was granted judicial diversion, which means that certain eligible defendants who successfully finish probation under the judge's conditions will have their cases dismissed. They can also then request that charges be expunged from their record.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Herman was fired in May 2024 after detectives with the Specialized Investigations Divisions discovered the video and identified him while wearing his MNPD uniform. He was arrested and charged with the two counts that June.

Officials say Herman can be seen taking part in a mock traffic stop in the video that was posted on OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos. The skit allegedly included Herman groping the female driver.

An MNPD press release says that the video was made April 26, 2024, in a warehouse parking lot while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer.

In August 2024, a state board indefinitely suspended Herman of his certification to be a law enforcement officer in Tennessee, with the understanding that he could argue to be reinstated once the criminal case is closed.

Phone and email messages left with an attorney listed for Herman were not immediately returned Friday.