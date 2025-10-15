Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga, a key figure in African politics, dies at 80

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died of a heart attack in India, a hospital in Kerala State confirmed Wednesday
FILE - Presidential candidate Raila Odinga arrives to attend Sunday mass in St. Francis church in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

FILE - Presidential candidate Raila Odinga arrives to attend Sunday mass in St. Francis church in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a key figure in African politics, has died of a heart attack in India, the Devamatha Hospital in India’s Kerala State confirmed Wednesday. He was 80.

Odinga, who unsuccessfully ran for Kenya's presidency in five elections over three decades, had signed a political pact with current President William Ruto in March that saw his opposition party involved in critical government policymaking and its members appointed to the cabinet.

Odinga was a strong voice for democratic reform, justice, and regional diplomacy and recently lost an election to become the African Union chairperson.

President Ruto is expected to give a national address to officially announce Odinga’s death.

