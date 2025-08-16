For Trump and Putin, handshakes on a red carpet and a joint limo ride, then an abrupt ending

It was a greeting fit for the closest U.S. allies. Instead it was rolled out for an adversarial leader who launched the largest land war in Europe since World War II and is seen as one of America's most vexing foes.

Hours later, however, their interactions seemed more muted after they emerged from talks.

Trump and Putin appeared briefly at what had been billed as a joint news conference — though neither took questions. They offered generalities about an “understanding” and “progress,” while praising one another from podiums positioned unusually far apart before a backdrop displaying the phrase “Pursuing peace.”

Trump has repeatedly implored Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire after insisting during last year's campaign that he would be able to end the conflict in 24 hours. Trump made clear in recent weeks that he is unhappy with Russia’s more than 3-year-old offensive, and he had threatened “severe consequences” and additional sanctions if progress were not made Friday.

The tensions between the two leaders were not apparent from their clasped hands and grins as Trump welcomed Putin back to U.S. soil for the first time in a decade. But as they parted, little was known about what comes next.

Summit opens with warmth and pomp

In a carefully choreographed scene at an Alaska military base, the men emerged from their respective planes nearly simultaneously and walked shoulder to shoulder along a red carpet unfurled on the tarmac.

Trump wore a ruby red tie. Putin wore burgundy.

Trump briefly applauded Putin while he awaited their greeting. His hand was outstretched as Putin approached, and they exchanged a lengthy handshake, patting each others' elbows, chatting and smiling.

That is when F-22s fighter jets and a B-2 bomber flew overhead at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

The stealth warplanes were designed in part for a possible conflict with the Soviet Union. Neither plane entered active service until after the Cold War ended, but their development began in the 1970s and 1980s during the height of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry.

They ignored shouted questions from reporters as they stood on a platform emblazoned with the words “Alaska 2025” for a photo-op and another handshake.

“President Putin, will you stop killing civilians?" one shouted. Putin gestured to his ear, suggesting he couldn’t hear the question.

Trump, playing up his role as host, then directed Putin to where the U.S. presidential limousine was waiting. The two got into the back seat and could be seen chatting through the darkened windows.

As the motorcade pulled away, Putin grinned.

A reception far different than Zelenskyy's

The pomp and planes may have been intended to remind the Russian leader of U.S. military might. But they also underscored the dramatic contrast between Trump's treatment of Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a U.S. ally whom Trump berated for being “disrespectful” during an extraordinary Oval Office meeting in February.

That visit ended without the leaders signing a planned deal on rare earth minerals or holding a joint news conference after Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House by top Trump advisers.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump scolded Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader tried to warn Trump that Putin could not be trusted.

Since then, Trump has voiced more frustration with Putin as Russian strikes on Ukraine ramped up, writing “Vladimir, STOP!” on social media and even declaring that the Russian leader “has gone absolutely CRAZY!”

But little of that frustration was visible Friday at the greeting of the two leaders, who have long had a friendly relationship that Trump critics view as highly suspect.

The news conference with no questions

Hours later, after the meeting between officials from both countries, Trump and Putin filed into a room of journalists and the American and Russian delegations.

Putin spoke first, saying they had reached an “understanding” on Ukraine but offered no details. He agreed with Trump's long-repeated assertion that Russia never would have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Trump been president instead of Democrat Joe Biden.

"I say that because President Trump and I have established a strong, trusting and practical relationship,” Putin said.

He reiterated Moscow’s position that it is “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the war in Ukraine — but only after “all the root causes of the crisis" are "eliminated.”

“I would like to hope that the understanding we have reached will allow us to get closer to that goal and open the way to peace in Ukraine,” Putin said in Russian, without elaborating.

Trump listened with a translation in one ear. He spoke second, telling reporters that he’s “always had a fantastic relationship" with Putin.

The U.S. president said “some great progress” had been made during “an extremely productive meeting." Trump said “many points were agreed to" and that “just a very few” issues were left to resolve. He did not offer specifics.

He also made no reference to the ceasefire he's been seeking and did not criticize Putin over the killing of Ukrainian civilians as he stood on the world stage.

As they wrapped up, Putin said he hoped the two would meet again soon.

“Next time in Moscow," he said in English, then chuckled.

Journalists raised their hands and shouted questions, taking cellphone video of the leaders as they shook hands once again and walked out.

