Florida's Brendan Bett latest player to be ejected for spitting as Gators fall to South Florida

“We’ll take a good look at it, but it’s unacceptable,” embattled Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I think we’ve got a lot of players in that room as well that have the same belief that it’s unacceptable.

“When a guy does something like that, he’s compromising the team. He’s putting himself before the team. Everything the game is about, you’re compromising. So there will be lessons to be learned there. Yeah, it's that simple.”

Bett's spitting foul came two days after Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the NFL opener.

Last Sunday in Seattle in the Leagues Cup soccer final, Inter Miami star Luis Suárez spit toward a Sounders staff member and grabbed a Seattle player by the neck after a loss.

Bett isn't the first player under Napier to be ejected for spitting at an opponent during a game. Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was tossed for spitting at a Florida State player late in the first half of Florida's 24-15 home loss to the Seminoles in 2023.

