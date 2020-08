Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm

Also Wednesday, the Florida Association of Counties announced that a county commissioner in Liberty County, 75-year-old Dexter Barber, has died from the coronavirus. The organization said Barber is the first county commissioner in Florida to die from the disease.

“Commissioner Barber’s death reaffirms the seriousness of this pandemic our community faces," Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White said in a statement. "Again, I ask that everyone do their part to stop the spread of this disease and keep each other safe.”

Liberty County is west of Tallahassee in a rural part of Florida.

The Hard Rock site, which is now offering antigen testing, briefly shut down Wednesday because of lightning in the area. Testing resumed once the weather cleared.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced that quicker antigen testing, with results in about 15 minutes, would be offered at the stadium and at Marlins Park.

“Obviously if you are somebody that is symptomatic and you don’t get your result back for 7 days that is not helpful. For asymptomatic test takers, if it takes 7 days then the test is basically useless at that time,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

The antigen tests reveal whether someone is currently infected with COVID-19. The site is offering these tests to children between 5 and 17, and for anyone 65 and up, regardless of symptoms. Anyone in the 18 to 65 age group who is experiencing symptoms can also be tested at the site, which also has self-swab testing for those 18 to 64 who aren’t experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, according to officials.

Miami TV stations showed video of long lines outside the stadium on Wednesday morning.

A healthcare worker gives a thumbs up to a driver as he stops his car, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Healthcare workers walk to a tent, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Healthcare workers chat as they walk, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cars wait in line, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Healthcare workers gather information before conducting an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cars line up next to a sign telling those waiting in Spanish to tune to, "Testing Station 1640 AM," for more information, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Healthcare workers walk past rows of traffic cones and a speed limit sign, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cars are in line to enter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Healthcare workers conduct antigen testing, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Vehicles wait in line as United Way of Broward County partners with the Miami Dolphins football team to distribute backpacks and meals to military families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kristina Ellis prepares to load prepared meals into a vehicle as United Way of Broward County partners with the Miami Dolphins football team to distribute backpacks and meals to military families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

David Moimeme loads prepared meals into a vehicle as United Way of Broward County partners with the Miami Dolphins football team to distribute backpacks and meals to military families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.