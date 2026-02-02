Florida students chant 'G League dropout' while taunting Alabama's Charles Bediako in blowout

“You have very passionate fan bases in the SEC, and fans are going to do what they do,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “I expected something similar to that.”

Bediako is suing the NCAA in an attempt to regain college eligibility despite leaving school early in 2023 and entering the NBA draft. He was not selected, but he signed a two-way contract with San Antonio later that year and spent the past three years in the developmental G League, playing as recently as two weeks ago with the Motor City Cruise in Detroit.

He rejoined the 23rd-ranked Crimson Tide after a Tuscaloosa judge, who has since recused himself from the case, granted a temporary restraining order that allows Bediako to compete – at least until an injunction hearing can be held.

In his third collegiate game this season and first on the road, Bediako had six points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two turnovers before fouling out in the waning minutes.

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu mostly handled Bediako in the paint and pumped up the home crowd as the Alabama newcomer left the floor.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it," said Chinyelu, who had 14 points and 17 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season. "I was just playing basketball. He fouled, he fouled. That’s about it. It’s basketball. But I don’t think we emphasized getting him out of the game.”

Bediako was the main storyline entering the nationally televised matchup, mostly because Florida coach Todd Golden has been an outspoken critic of the big man's return to college and the court’s involvement. Golden said at a fan event less than two weeks ago that “we’re gonna beat ’em anyways” when asked about Bediako’s return.

Golden’s players — and the sold-out O’Connell Center crowd — had his back.

When Bediako entered the game and went to the free-throw line, fans mocked him. He smiled and even acknowledged them at times.

“Every team we play almost has a professional basketball player on their team, too,” Oats said. “This one just got a little more media attention. That’s what he’s going to get, and he’s just going to have to deal with it. That’s life.”

Oats’ argument is Bediako should be treated no differently than the dozens of players — Baylor’s James Nnaji is the most notable this season — who played professionally in Europe before enrolling in college in the United States. Detroit drafted Nnaji 31st overall in 2023, but he never signed an NBA contract.

Bediako’s case could alter the framework of college basketball and the NBA draft — and perhaps open the door for more players with NBA experience to pursue another stint in college.

Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey told ESPN last week he plans to try to become the first to return to college after playing NBA games. The 21-year-old Bailey hired an agent and a lawyer in hopes of gaining NCAA eligibility and playing another season.

A second-round pick by Charlotte in 2023, Bailey played in 10 games for the Hornets as a rookie and then spent two years in the G League before getting released last summer.

“I think everybody probably should be concerned with that,” Oats said. “They need to draw a line. I think Charles’ people thought that the line shouldn’t have been drawn that’s going to favor all the internationals and not allow the Americans to be able make the money. … Some people would argue that Charles has a better case to be eligible than some other guys playing college basketball right now. …

“I think we all should be concerned, and they need to come up with a set of rules that everybody agrees on.”

