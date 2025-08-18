Flights resumed at Reagan airport in DC area after fire alarm in the tower halted all traffic

The FAA said there was no fire in the tower, but the agency did not say what triggered the alarm. The agency said the tower was fully operational again as of noon.

Reagan airport was the site of the nation's deadliest plane crash since 2001 when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet in the skies over the capital and killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

That crash, combined with a series of other crashes and close calls since then, have stoked fears about the safety of air travel.