Fleury, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks for 3-0 series lead

Trailing 2-0, the Blackhawks turned up the pressure in the third period, and Maatta cut the deficit in half at 6:21 as the defenseman came up the left side and beat his former Penguins teammate Fleury.

Jonathan Marchessault had a chance to restore the two-goal margin with 8 1/2 minutes left, but Crawford stopped his try from the left side. Marchessault skated in across the front to try to knock in the rebound but Crawford stopped that, too, and smothered the puck.

Chicago pulled Crawford for an extra skater with 1:45 to go, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Alex DeBrincat got a pass from Kane, skated in on the left side and missed wide left on a backhander 1:23 into the second period.

Crawford gloved a one-timer from straightaway by Nate Schmidt on a Vegas power play at 8:55 to keep it a one-goal game.

Fleury stopped a try by DeBrincat with 8:48 left in the period and then denied his try 25 seconds later. Crawford stopped a shot by Shea Theadore with 6:03 to go and smothered the puck.

Brown made it 2-0 as he slid in knocked the rebound of a shot by Alex Tuch past Crawford with 4:37 to go in the middle period.

After that goal, the Golden Knights didn't get another shot on goal for the next 14 1/2 minutes.

Karlsson got Vegas on the scoreboard with a short-handed goal 4:12 into the game. After a turnover by Chicago's Duncan Keith, Karlsson got a pass from Mark Stone, skated in on Crawford and beat him with a backhander from the right side top shelf.

Kirby Dach had a short-handed breakaway about 7 minutes in, but Fleury slid and made a right pad save. Fleury also denied a shot from the left point on a Chicago power play with 4:10 left in the opening period. Kane hit the right post with 1:53 to go with an open net from the right side as Fleury was out of position.

NOTES: Vegas C Paul Stastny didn't participate in pregame warmups and sat out. ... Chicago went 0 for 4 on the power play and is 1 for 8 in the series. Vegas went 0 for 3 to fall to 0 for 6.

