Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Dallas-area factory

The last of the fire at the Poly-America plant in Grand Prairie, which started early Wednesday, was extinguished Thursday afternoon, said Grand Prairie Fire Department spokeswoman Claudia Garibay. Damage was confined to plastic sheets stored in a yard downwind from the plant building, which wasn't damaged, she said.

Fire officials have said a power line fell in a storage yard, igniting plastic sheeting. Garibay said the cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.