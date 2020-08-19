Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Breaking News

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire believed to be ignited by a falling power line burned Wednesday at a Dallas-area factory that makes trash bags and other plastics, authorities said.

There were no reports of injuries from the massive blaze at the Poly-America complex in Grand Prairie, authorities said. No evacuations were ordered, but people with underlying health conditions were asked to avoid the area.

“This is going to be burning late into tomorrow,” Grand Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murray said during a Wednesday morning press conference. “These are rolls of plastic sheeting, huge rolls, and they’re stacked sometimes eight feet high. Plastic is hard to put out and it’s just gonna burn.”

Firefighters believe the blaze started when a power line fell near an area where plastic rolls were being stored, causing them to catch fire, Dallas TV station KTVT reported.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting, according to the company's website.

