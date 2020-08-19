Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

There were no reports of injuries from the massive blaze at the Poly-America complex in Grand Prairie, authorities said. No evacuations were ordered, but people with underlying health conditions were asked to avoid the area.

“This is going to be burning late into tomorrow,” Grand Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murray said during a Wednesday morning press conference. “These are rolls of plastic sheeting, huge rolls, and they’re stacked sometimes eight feet high. Plastic is hard to put out and it’s just gonna burn.”