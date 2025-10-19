Final interment for Kenya's former prime minister Odinga underway

Thousands of Kenyans and dignitaries from across Africa are attending the final interment of a man described as a “selfless pan-Africanist.”

Odinga, 80, died in India on Wednesday, and his body was received by thousands of mourners in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Thursday. Four public viewing events have been held in the past three days, attracting thousands of mourners and leaving five people dead and hundreds injured during stampedes.

Though he never succeeded in his five campaigns to be president, Odinga entered into political agreements with three presidents when tensions rose after elections.

President William Ruto on Friday said Odinga helped him “steady the country” after a political pact signed in March this year, following months of anti-government protests that saw young Kenyans storm and burn part of parliament buildings.

Odinga unsuccessfully ran for the African Union chairperson position but previously mediated political impasses in the continent.

Former AU Deputy Chairperson Erastus Mwencha said Odinga’s influence is continental.

“I see him as one of those who fought for the second liberation,” he said, adding that some African countries are still struggling for democracy.

While serving as the prime minister in 2010, Odinga played a critical role in constitutional review.

Since his death, dozens of world leaders have hailed his statesmanship.

Odinga's survivors include his wife Ida and children Rosemary, Raila Junior and Winnie.