Ferrari lowers guidance after Q2 profits nearly wiped out

Shipments in the quarter were down by 41% in Europe, 53% in the Americas and 91% in greater China.

CEO Louis Camilleri told analysts that Italy’s coronavirus lockdown “engulfed us at a critical moment” as the company looked to produce models presented last year. He cited in particular the SF90 Stradale, which has more than 2,000 new components.

"While we are confident that deliveries to our clients will begin early in the fourth quarter, the ramp up in production will inevitably be delayed,’’ Camilleri said.

Orders were up by double-digits, with models like the Ferrari Roma coupe attracting many first-time buyers despite the lack of ability to offer test drives. Cancellations were “actually lower than what we had feared may well have occurred given our experience during the financial crisis,'' the CEO said.