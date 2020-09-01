Feds to ship fast COVID-19 tests to assisted living sites

“The distribution plan will make sure there are enough tests in the system so that these individuals can get tested roughly along the same lines as (people in) the nursing homes,” Giroir said. “We are expanding from the highest risk to the next risk."

The nursing home and assisted living industry, which has complained about being overlooked by the federal government, welcomed the development.

“Assisted living providers have not received federal support during this pandemic, and this is a positive step in the right direction,” said a statement from the industry group American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living. The group said the questions about resupplying tests will have to be addressed.

Giroir said he expects tests to start going out in two to three weeks. The Defense Department will be in charge of getting the tests to more than 20,000 assisted living facilities.

It's part of a larger effort to send tens of millions of tests to states, where they can be used to help safely reopen schools, he said.

Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living, account for a sliver of the U.S. population but more than 40% of the deaths from COVID-19.

The issue is politically sensitive for President Donald Trump, who is facing disapproval of his administration’s handling of the pandemic while trying to hang on to support from older voters in his bid for reelection.

The nursing home industry and advocates for the elderly say the government’s response has been disjointed, and that Washington has been slow to guarantee that nursing homes have access to needed testing and supplies of masks, gowns, and other protective gear.

Giroir said roughly 800,000-900,000 people are in assisted living facilities, while another 1 million seniors are served by adult day care centers. These centers provide daytime activities for older people still living at home. About 1.5 million people work in home health care.

Associated Press writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.