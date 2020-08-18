Feds attempting to seize home of former pro wrestler

A state audit in 2019 showed DiBiase's family of former professional wrestlers received millions of dollars from Mississippi’s welfare agency through nonprofits, business deals and travel reimbursements in recent years. Meanwhile, state Department of Human Services was denying more than 98% of its individual applicants for welfare.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S. In a report released in May, Mississippi state auditor Shad White said his employees identified $94 million in questionable spending by the Department of Human Services, including payments with no clear connection to helping needy people. A former Human Services director and five other people were indicted on state charges of embezzling about $4 million.