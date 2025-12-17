Federal appeals court allows National Guard deployment in Washington to continue for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. is allowed to continue for now, staying a lower court ruling that had ordered an end to it.

The three-judge panel for U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump may prevail in his argument that in D.C., a federal district, the president “possesses a unique power” to mobilize the Guard. The ruling stops the implementation of U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb’s Nov. 20 opinion and order. Cobb had ruled that the deployment illegally intrudes on local officials’ authority to direct law enforcement in the district.