Federal and city officials say the man who opened fire outside a Texas bar was not on their radar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and city authorities say the gunman who opened fire outside a Texas bar, killing two people and wounding 14 more was not on their radar before the attack.
Both the FBI and police in Austin said Monday that it’s too soon to identify the motive behind the mass shooting early Sunday.
The FBI has said it’s investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism after the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran.
