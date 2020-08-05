Fed should address racial gaps in jobs, income, Dems propose

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden last month said he would also support a greater focus at the Fed on reducing racial inequalities.

The Black unemployment rate is typically 1.5 to 2 times the rate for whites. In June it was 15.4% for Blacks and 10.1% for whites, and 14.5% for Latinos. It was 11.1% for the nation as a whole.

Some economists argue that the Fed's current policies disadvantage African-Americans. Jared Bernstein, a former economic adviser to Biden, and Janelle Jones, managing director for policy and research at Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive nonprofit, argued in a recent paper that if the Fed typically raises interest rates when overall unemployment falls to 4%, then the Black rate will likely be much higher, closer to 8%, at that time. Yet when the Fed has kept rates low amid low unemployment, the Black rate has fallen further and even slightly narrowed the gap with whites.

Powell and other Fed officials have spoken much more openly about the disparate impact of the current recession on racial minorities and lower-income workers than past Fed leaders.

“The downturn has not fallen equally on all Americans, and those least able to shoulder the burden have been the most affected,” Powell said at a June 10 news conference. “In particular, the rise in joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers, for women, and for African Americans and Hispanics.”