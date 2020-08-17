FDA flags accuracy problem with widely used coronavirus test

A second issue relates to the software used on Thermo Fisher’s testing platform. FDA said labs must upgrade the software to a new version.

Dr. Albert Ko of Yale's School of Public Health said the accuracy problems have “pretty serious implications” given that Thermo Fisher's test is used widely both in the U.S. and around the world to screen for coronavirus.

The FDA statement did not provide any details on how many test results may have been affected by the problem.

Lab tests are the backbone of U.S. screening for coronavirus, accounting for more than half of the roughly 750,000 tests developed daily. The tests look for traces of coronavirus' genetic material in nasal swabs taken from patients.

Thermo Fisher’s test was granted emergency use by the FDA in mid-March. The test runs on a large, automated machine used in hospital, government and commercial labs to look for diseases such as HIV, hepatitis and flu.

The FDA has used its emergency powers to OK more than 200 tests for coronavirus since February. No test is perfect and all are expected to give at least a small percentage of false negatives and false positives.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.