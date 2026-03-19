FBI investigating whether departed counterterrorism official leaked classified info, AP source says

But it comes as the Justice Department has undertaken multiple investigations over the last year into political foes of President Donald Trump, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Prosecutors have repeatedly struggled to make charges stick amid rejections from judges or to secure indictments in the first place.

Additional details about what the investigation, which was first reported by Semafor, is examining were not immediately available.

Kent disclosed his departure from the administration in a statement on X in which he cited his concerns about the justification for military strikes in Iran and said he “cannot in good conscience” back the war against Iran.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent wrote.

Trump later told reporters that he always thought Kent was “weak on security” and if someone in his administration did not believe Iran was a threat, “we don’t want those people.” Other Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, have since sought to distance themselves from Kent and his assessment.

A phone message was left Wednesday night for Kent, who previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress, with a former campaign manager.

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