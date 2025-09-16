FBI Director Kash Patel clashes with skeptical Democrats at contentious hearing

Patel, backed by Republican lawmakers who signaled their support for him, sought to keep the focus on what he said was a record of accomplishment in fighting violent crime, protecting children from abuse and disrupting the flow of fentanyl. He touted that the man suspected in Kirk's killing was arrested within 33 hours but did not mention that he had created confusion soon after the killing by posting on social media that “the subject” was in custody.

Democrats repeatedly tried to steer the hearing back to the turmoil inside the FBI and suggested his firing of experienced agents and supervisors was a troubling about-face from his confirmation hearing pledge in January that he would not look “backwards” or pursue retribution as director.

“I'm not going to mince words: you lied to us,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.

Five agents and top-level executives were known to have been summarily fired last month in a purge that current and former officials say has contributed to declining morale. Three of them, including former acting director Brian Driscoll, sued last week. The complaint alleged that Patel indicated that he was aware that the firings were “likely illegal” but had to carry them out because he was ordered to do so from the White House.

“These allegations are a searing indictment of your tenure as FBI director,” Blumenthal said.

Patel angrily disputed the suggestion that he had lied, and said that though he could not discuss the specifics of those firings due to the litigation. “Anyone that’s been terminated failed to meet the needs of the FBI and uphold their constitutional duties.”

At another point, Patel had a testy exchange with Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the committee. Durbin of Illinois challenged him on an unsubstantiated theory advanced by Deputy Director Dan Bongino that the placement of pipe bombs on a Washington street ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol was an inside job.

“I find it disgusting thing that everyone and anyone would jettison our 31 years of combined experience that is now at the helm of the FBI, delivering historic results and historic speeds for the American people,” Patel said.

The FBI director was also challenged on whether he was pursuing retaliation against perceived Trump foes, including through a fresh inquiry the bureau has undertaken related to the long-concluded FBI investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse estimated that Patel had already taken some sort of adverse action against 20 of the roughly 60 people who were singled out in what the Rhode Island Democrat described as an “enemies list” in a 2023 book Patel authored called “Government Gangsters.” The Justice Department, for instance, appeared to confirm in an unusual statement in July that it was investigating former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, both pivotal players in the Russia saga.

“That is an entirely inaccurate presupposition,” Patel said. “I do not have an enemies list.”

Republicans eagerly rallied to Patel's defense, with Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee chairman, praising the director for having “begun the important work of returning the FBI to its law enforcement mission.”

“It’s well understood that your predecessor left you an FBI infected with politics,” Grassley stated.