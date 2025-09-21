Fancy footwork: Young's spectacular catches in center lead Nationals past Mets

With the Mets down 3-1, Baty led off the fifth with a long fly to center against Jake Irvin. Young raced back and got twisted around a bit with the ball tailing back over his head.

He turned his body and leaped at the wall, but the ball was jarred out of his glove when he hit the fence. The ball never touched the wall, however, and a stumbling Young kicked it back up into the air with his right foot — hacky-sack style — before gloving it a second time for a circus catch.

Umpires immediately ruled Baty out as he sprinted around second base.

In the ninth, Alvarez led off with a high line drive to deep left-center. Young again raced back and jumped, this time catching the ball cleanly at the top of the fence to help preserve a 3-2 victory.

New York, which has lost 11 of 15, began the day with a one-game lead over Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

