Fan-free playoff hockey still proving plenty intense

“It’s definitely different. You’re in an absolute war with a team, and then you ride the elevator with them,” Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers said on Wednesday.

Game 3 is on Thursday (2:30 p.m. EDT, NHL Network). The Canucks are banged up, with four forwards iffy. Tyler Toffoli and Adam Gaudette were hurt in Game 1 and held out of Game 2. Michael Ferland and Antoine Roussel left Game 2 with injuries.

The Canucks will likely go as far as their talented top-six group of forwards will take them, with the “Lotto Line” of J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser making a significant impact so far.

Pettersson has impressed the Canucks with his tenacity, too, the frequent target of not-so-friendly hits from the Wild.

“I’m always impressed with his skill level, and I’ve been anxiously waiting to see how he does with this type of hockey, and it’s been impressive so far,” Canucks coach Travis Green said.

In other games on Thursday:

MAPLE LEAFS vs. BLUE JACKETS, series tied 1-1 (8 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play the rest of their qualifying round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets without defenseman Jake Muzzin, who returned on Wednesday to the team hotel after his discharge from a hospital. He was hurt in a scary on-ice collision late in their 3-0 win in Game 2 on home ice at Scotiabank Arena.

Muzzin took a crosscheck and fell chest-first onto the legs of Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand behind the Toronto goal and was down for more than 10 minutes on his back before being taken off on a stretcher. Muzzin was alert and able to move all of his limbs.

“He’s a mentally strong guy, a big tough kid, so we’re just hoping for a speedy recovery,” said teammate Kyle Clifford.

Martin Marincin practiced in a pairing with Tyson Barrie on Wednesday, on track to crack Toronto's top six on the blue line with Muzzin out.

Columbus is 0 for 6 on the power play through two games.

FLAMES vs. JETS, Flames lead 2-1 (10:30 p.m. EDT, CNBC)

Another young team that has not won a postseason series in five years, the Calgary Flames have the Winnipeg Jets on the ropes with the chance to advance with a late-night win in Edmonton.

Calgary has scored 12 goals over the first three games of the qualifying round series, with two apiece from Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm. The focus for Game 4 will be to “kill the will" of Winnipeg, said defenseman Derek Ryan. The Flames beat the Jets 6-2 in Game 3.

“It's something we can put in the bank for ourselves as a young hockey club trying to find its way come playoff time and draw some confidence from it," Flames coach Geoff Ward said, “but also draw a little bit of comfort knowing that we're able to put a game like that on the ice when we need to.”

There are also two round-robin games on the schedule for Thursday, with the top four seeds in each conference in the process of being settled this week. The Washington Capitals play the Philadelphia Flyers (4 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network) in Toronto, and the Vegas Golden Knights facing the St. Louis Blues (6:30 p.m. EDT, NHL Network) in Edmonton.

___

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25) battles against Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: CODIE MCLACHLAN Credit: CODIE MCLACHLAN

Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) hits Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: CODIE MCLACHLAN Credit: CODIE MCLACHLAN

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) works against Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: CODIE MCLACHLAN Credit: CODIE MCLACHLAN