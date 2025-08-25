Fall Movie Guide: Here are the films coming out from September to Christmas

Still, much of the season will belong, as it always does, to original dramas and awards contenders. Hollywood tends to save its best for last. This year includes some already-seen sure bets (Jafar Panahi's “It Was Just an Accident,” Joachim Trier's “Sentimental Value” ) and dozens of promising new releases from top filmmakers, such as Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” Yorgos Lanthimos' “Bugonia” and Chloé Zhao's “Hamnet.”

Here’s The Associated Press’ guide for the movies heading to theaters and the home through Christmas.

SEPTEMBER MOVIE RELEASES

Sept. 5

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” (Warner Bros., in theaters): The fourth entry in the James Wan-created horror franchise.

“Twinless” (Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, in theaters): Dylan O’Brien stars as twins, one of whom dies early in James Sweeney’s darkly funny tale.

“The Baltimorons” (IFC, in theaters): Jay Duplass directs this quirky Baltimore odyssey about a man (Michael Strassner) and his emergency dentist (Liz Larsen) on Christmas Eve.

Sept. 12

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” (Focus Features, in theaters): Julian Fellowes brings his Crawley family saga to a close in this third and supposedly final “Downton Abbey” film.

“The History of Sound” (Mubi, in theaters): Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star in Oliver Hermanus’ New England-set period romance.

“Spinal Tap: The End Continues” (Bleecker Street, in theaters): Rob Reiner and company return for a sequel to the 1984 mockumentary classic.

“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” (Neon, in theaters): Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol bring their cult comedy series to the big screen.

“Rabbit Trap” (Magnolia, in theaters): Rosy McEwen and Dev Patel play musicians recording a record in the Welsh countryside who inadvertently stir dark woodland forces.

“The Long Walk” (Lionsgate, in theaters): Cooper Hoffman stars in this Stephen King adaptation, directed by Francis Lawrence, about a march across a dystopian America.

“Looking Through Water” (Good Deed Entertainment, in theaters): Michael Douglas stars as a father trying to reconnect with his son during a father-son fishing competition.

“Dreams” (Greenwich Entertainment, in theaters): Norwegian filmmaker Dag Johan Haugerud brings his trilogy to a close, following the 2025 films “Love” and “Sex."

“Happyend” (Film Movement, in theaters): In filmmaker Neo Sora’s first narrative feature, set in a near-future Tokyo, a prank by high schoolers triggers a surveillance state.

“Tin Soldier” (Samuel Goldwyn Films, in theaters): Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, Scott Eastwood and John Leguizamo star in this action movie about mercenaries.

Sept. 13

“Lost in the Jungle” (National Geographic Documentary Films, streaming Disney+/Hulu): E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Juan Camilo Cruz's documentary chronicles a dramatic rescue for a four young siblings after a plane crash in the Colombian rainforest.

Sept. 19

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” (Sony Pictures, in theaters): Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell play lovers who travel back in time in Kogonada’s latest tender sci-fi drama. Co-starring Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“The Lost Bus” (Apple TV+, in theaters; streaming Oct. 3): Paul Greengrass directs this based-on-a-true-story drama about a school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and schoolteacher (America Ferrera) trying to save 22 children from California’s 2018 Camp Fire.

“Him” (Universal, in theaters): Former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers stars as Cameron Cade in this Jordan Peele-produced thriller fusing football drama with horror.

“Adulthood” (Paramount, in theaters): Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario play siblings who discover a long-buried corpse in their parents’ basement in this dark comedy directed by Alex Winter.

“Predators” (MTV, in theaters): David Osit’s documentary looks at the NBC series on child predators, “To Catch a Predator.”

“My Sunshine” (Film Movement, in theaters): A coming-of-age drama from Japanese filmmaker Hiroshi Okuyama.

“Swiped” (Hulu, streaming): Lily James plays Whitney Wolfe Herd in Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s drama about the founder of the dating app Bumble.

“Steve” (Netflix, in theaters; streaming Oct. 3): Cillian Murphy reteams with “Small Things Like These” filmmaker Tim Mielants in this drama about a reform college’s headteacher.

“Riefenstahl” (Kino Lorber, in theaters): Andres Veiel's documentary is about the German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl whose films for the Nazis include “Triumph of the Will.”

Sept. 26

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros., in theaters): Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor plays parents with a vigilante past that reemerges in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest.

“All of You” (Apple TV+, streaming): Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots star in a sci-fi romance.

“Eleanor the Great” (Sony Pictures Classics, in theaters): June Squibb stars in Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut about an elderly woman who pretends to be a Holocaust survivor.

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” (Universal, in theaters): A big-screen version of the kids series, from DreamWorks Animation.

“The Strangers: Chapter 2” (Lionsgate, in theaters): The second chapter of a new trilogy in the “Strangers” horror series.

OCTOBER MOVIE RELEASES