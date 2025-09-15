Falcons trample J.J. McCarthy and Vikings 22-6 behind Bijan Robinson's running, dominant defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 143 yards and Parker Romo made all five of his field-goal tries in his debut for the Atlanta Falcons, who smothered J.J. McCarthy for six sacks and three turnovers in a 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Tyler Allgeier added 13 carries for 67 yards and a late touchdown run against a Vikings defense that didn't have much left after it admirably kept the game close all night while the offense crossed midfield just three times and only once got inside the 20-yard line.