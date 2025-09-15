Falcons trample J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings 22-6 behind Bijan Robinson's running, dominant defense

Tyler Allgeier added 13 carries for 67 yards with a late touchdown run against a Vikings defense that admirably kept the game close all night while the offense crossed midfield just three times and only once got inside the 20.

“For us to be balling like that throughout the whole game, it was pretty cool to see,” said Robinson, who helped the Falcons (1-1) keep the pressure off quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and keep the crowd noise from being a factor after the first quarter.

Penix was 13 for 21 for 135 yards and has yet to commit a turnover this season.

“He’s selfless. He’ll do whatever it takes to win, which is exactly what he did tonight,” coach Raheem Morris said.

Robinson and Allgeier thrived all night behind a fired-up offensive line, culminating in a 12-play, 83-yard drive that took 6:17 off the clock down the stretch. In an opening loss to Tampa Bay, Robinson had only 24 yards on 12 rushes, though he caught six passes for 100 yards.

McCarthy, the first-time starter taken two picks after Penix in the 2024 draft whose rookie year was lost to a knee injury, overcame an interception return for a score in his debut at Chicago by leading the team to three fourth-quarter touchdowns. There was no late magic for McCarthy or Minnesota this time in his first game as a father.

“We’ve got a lot to do, and I’ve got a lot to do personally," said McCarthy, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a sack.

With all of the home-opener hype in the background, highlighted by another prime-time kickoff and a halftime ceremony for newly minted Hall of Fame member Jared Allen, the fans were roaring for McCarthy after his remarkable start.

This time, Penix more got the better of him after McCarthy led Michigan to the national championship over Penix and Washington two seasons ago.

Instead of playing it safe and heading into halftime, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell showed his faith in McCarthy by calling a dropback that created a 50-yard pass to Justin Jefferson off a slick double move toward the middle of the field. That set up Wil Reichard’s second field goal with a second left and cut it to 9-6 at the break.

But the Vikings kept getting banged up, and the offense just spiraled further after that.

“We’ve got to find a way to stay on the field longer, because it’s an important part of how we need to play as a team, especially against a team like that,” O'Connell said.

Falcons draft class dominates

First-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. each contributed to the five first-half sacks, as an offseason priority to ramp up the pass rush came into prime-time focus. Atlanta hadn’t had that many sacks in a half in any game since 2009 against Washington.

Both interceptions came from rookies defensive backs, too. Third-rounder Billy Bowman Jr. had a diving grab late in the second quarter to set up a field goal, and fourth-rounder Xavier Watts made up for getting burned on Jefferson's long reception by running down an overthrow by McCarthy on the desperation final drive.

“We’re hungry,” Watts said. “We’re just doing our thing.”

Strong first impression

Romo, who had a four-game stint with the Vikings last year while Reichard was injured, stepped in for Younghoe Koo after being signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

“It’s crazy that I know more of their guys than I do our guys, but that’s my homework,” said Romo, who's from the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City.

Jefferson joins another club

With his 9-yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson matched Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the Minneapolis native who played 17 seasons for Arizona, as the youngest players in NFL history (26 years, 90 days) to reach 500 career catches.

Injury report

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell Jr. limped off with a left hamstring injury late in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Vikings: C Ryan Kelly (second quarter) and LT Justin Skule (third quarter) each left with concussions. Skule started his second straight game for recovering standout Christian Darrisaw (knee). ... RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) was injured in the third quarter and didn’t return. ... With S Harrison Smith held out again, three key starters were missing on defense. Backup OLB Gabe Murphy (knee) was hurt in the fourth quarter and was being evaluated for an MCL injury.

Up next

Atlanta is at Carolina next Sunday, and Minnesota hosts Cincinnati.

