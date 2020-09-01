Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia

The social network said the Australian move would force it to pay arbitrary and theoretically unlimited sums for information that makes up only a small fraction of its service.

The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company's managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”