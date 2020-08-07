Eye candy: More than 50,000 pink flamingos mass in France

It's still too soon to confirm that the anti-virus lockdown was a factor in what he said is “one of the best four years of all time” for pink flamingos in the Salins.

Marmol has watched over 8,000 hectares (19,700 acres) around the commune of Aigues-Mortes for the past 35 years, living on the land “like a trapper in America.”

He is a keen observer of the birds, fauna and flora that draw ornithologists and other experts for field work. This year’s bumper crop of pink flamingos is a treat even for him.

The Salins, with its especially salty water, also supplies France with tons of salt. Aigues-Mortes is about 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) from Arles, the closest large town.

Flamingo experts spent some three hours Wednesday fitting 320 baby birds with two bands - one plastic, one metal - so scientists can track their migration.

When autumn arrives, many will be migrating to warmer weather in Spain, Italy, Turkey or North Africa. The bands are “like a license plate,” Marmol said. The plastic band allows ornithologists to spot them with binoculars or a telescope. The information is relayed to scientists tracking the birds in centers around the world. Each country uses a designated color for the bands.

Luckily for pink flamingo aficionados, about half will choose to stay behind. Who knows why?

Babies must wait for their plumes to grow. Adults and others ready to take off may decide the coming winter won’t be cold so “they take their chance and stay,” Marmol said.

He recalled France’s very cold winter of 2003, when thousands of pink flamingos were found dead.

“They made a bad choice that year,” Marmol said.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 photo provided by Salins de Camargue, flamingo experts walk in the waters, in Aigues-Mortes, the Camargue region, southern France, to gather and put bands on baby birds so scientists can track their migration. The numbers of pink flamingos may be the highest since experts began keeping records 45 years ago, said Thierry Marmol, guardian of the lands. France's two months of strict confinement may well be the reason. (Fabrice Pavanello, Salins de Camargue via AP) Credit: Fabrice Pavanello Credit: Fabrice Pavanello

